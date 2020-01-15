Tekashi 6ix9ine asks judge to serve sentence at home saying he’s a marked man in prison

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Tekashi 6ix9ine desires out of jail instantly.

The 23-year-old rap artist, in keeping with TMZ, has requested the choose in his case to let him end out his two-year sentence beneath situations of house arrest or at a group correctional facility.

The Fefe artist, whose actual title is Daniel Hernandez, stated he is in peril after giving testimony in opposition to his former friends within the 9 Trey Gangster Bloods road gang, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro stated in authorized docs.

The Bushwick, New York native stated the gang has a presence on the personal jail he is serving his sentence at.

The communication with the court docket comes lower than a month after his two-year sentence was set in a New York court docket, of which he is served about 14 months. The rapper is slated to be launched later this yr.

Tekashi 6ix9ine confronted a minimal of 37 years in jail in connection along with his case, however his cooperation led to the lessened sentence following his responsible plea within the gang case.

U.S. District Choose Paul A. Engelmayer chastised the rapper for deploying a gang as his ‘private hit squad’ whereas praising him for cooperating with prosecutors and supplying ample data.

‘Your cooperation was spectacular,’ he stated, in keeping with the AP. ‘It was game-changing. It was full and it was courageous.’

In a letter he learn in court docket, the rapper stated, ‘I made a whole lot of unhealthy selections in life, however that doesn’t make me a nasty individual.’

In testimony he delivered final fall, Tekashi 6ix9ine stated that he owed his profession to his gang affiliation.

‘I acquired the road credibility. The movies, the music, the safety – all the above,’ he advised the jury within the case. He stated that his contribution was to ‘simply hold making hits and be the monetary assist for the gang … so they may purchase weapons and stuff like that.’

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s assist was ‘not solely substantial, it was extraordinary,’ Assistant U.S. Lawyer Michael Longyear advised the AP. ‘He was truthful. He was forthcoming. He was an open guide.’

Longyear famous that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony helped authorities determine and convict different gang members, placing his life in peril amid potential retribution.

‘Without end, within the authorities’s view, he should look over his shoulder,’ Longyear stated.