Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t be allowed to serve sentence from home after telling judge he’s a marked man

A choose has denied Tekashi 6ix9ine’s request to serve the remainder of his two-year jail sentence at residence after the rapper argued he was a goal inside as a result of he turned on fellow gang members as a part of a plea deal.

The 23-year-old is locked up at a secret facility however his lawyer argued he ought to not less than be moved to a neighborhood correctional facility on the idea that he is not eligible to get credit score for good habits or entry to applications different prisons present.

On Tuesday, the rapper’s girlfriend was fuming after Choose Paul A. Engelmayer turned down the request. He mentioned it it will undermine his determination based mostly on the deal to assist convict Bloods members Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison.

The choose mentioned the sentence was meant to ‘mirror the seriousness of his crimes’ and that he was ‘aware’ of the small print talked about within the argument when his destiny was introduced lower than a month in the past.

After the announcement, the Fefe artist’s girlfriend took to social media the place she ranted it wasn’t truthful and instructed followers her associate is doomed.

‘They kidnapped you, they’d intercourse with the mom of your baby, they get caught on the telephone making an attempt to kill you & their stealing hundreds of thousands of from you,’ Jade, whose actual title is Rachel Wattley, wrote in a caption of picture she posted of the pair collectively.

‘In case you snitch, for the remainder of your life persons are gonna attempt to kill you for being a rat however when you do not snitch, you are doing 47 years in jail the place they’re gonna kill you anyway as a result of they have been already speaking about it.’

Tekashi, whose actual title is Daniel Hernandez, hails from Bushwick in Brooklyn. His lawyer Lance Lazzaro mentioned in authorized paperwork that the 9 Trey Gangster Bloods road gang has a presence at his personal jail.

Tekashi has already served about 14 months of his two-year sentence.

Earlier than cooperating with prosecutors and supplying ample data, he confronted a minimal of 37 years in jail.

However his girlfriend complained concerning the size of time Tekashi should serve behind bars and in contrast the case to Salvatore Gravano, who helped convey down Gambino crime household boss John Gotti in a deal the place he admitted to involvement in 19 murders.

Jade continued in a social media rant Tuesday night: ‘Sammy the Bull kills 19 folks and will get 5 years . You kill nobody and will get 2 years . This s**t is so f**ked up …. LMFAOOO they cannot break you, nobody understands why folks nonetheless love you and help you.

’13X PLATINUM 8X GOLD AND YOU HAD NO FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START OFF YOUR CAREER YOU TOLD EVERYONE SUCK YOUR D**Ok !!! THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY #FREEYOU.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, has requested the choose in his case to let him end out his two-year sentence below circumstances of residence arrest or at a neighborhood correctional facility. He was snapped in court docket in NYC in 2018

The rapper is slated to be launched from jail later this yr

Choose Engelmayer had chastised the rapper for deploying a gang as his ‘private hit squad’.

‘Your cooperation was spectacular,’ he mentioned, based on the AP. ‘It was game-changing. It was full and it was courageous.’

In a letter he learn in court docket, the rapper mentioned, ‘I made plenty of dangerous decisions in life, however that doesn’t make me a nasty particular person.’

In testimony he delivered final fall, Tekashi 6ix9ine mentioned that he owed his profession to his gang affiliation.

‘I obtained the road credibility. The movies, the music, the safety – all the above,’ he instructed the jury within the case. He mentioned that his contribution was to ‘simply hold making hits and be the monetary help for the gang … so they may purchase weapons and stuff like that.’

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s assist in convicting gang members was ‘not solely substantial, it was extraordinary,’ Assistant U.S. Lawyer Michael Longyear instructed the Related Press. ‘He was truthful. He was forthcoming. He was an open e book.’

Longyear famous that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony helped authorities determine and convict different gang members, placing his life at risk amid potential retribution.

‘Without end, within the authorities’s view, he should look over his shoulder,’ Longyear mentioned.