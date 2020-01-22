Telangana Municipal Polls Record 70.26% Turnout, Counting On Saturday

The elections had been held for two,971 wards and there have been about 12,900 candidates within the fray. (File)

Hyderabad:

Barring a couple of incidents, polling for 120 municipalities and 9 companies in Telangana went off peacefully on Wednesday with 70.26 per cent voter turnout, officers stated.

The polling started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm. The officers stated those that stood in queues had been allowed to forged their votes even after the scheduled time of closure.

“The municipal elections went off peacefully today except a few stray incidents,” Extra Director Normal of Police (Regulation and Order) Jitender stated in a press launch.

Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Niranjan Reddy and Telangana Congress chief and Lok Sabha member Uttam Kumar Reddy and his spouse Padamvathi had been among the many outstanding leaders who forged their votes of their respective city our bodies.

“It is unfortunate that the ruling party resorted to misuse of power during these elections. They tried to win the elections with money power. We feel that this is not good for democracy,” the Congress chief advised reporters after casting his vote.

The elections had been held for two,971 wards after councillors to 80 wards and corporators for 3 divisions have been elected unopposed, the Telangana State Election Fee stated.

There have been about 12,900 candidates within the fray.

A complete of 50,000 personnel had been deployed for truthful and peaceable conduct of elections. Particular preparations had been made in districts affected by left-wing extremism, the authorities stated.

As per the statistics offered by the fee, the Congress couldn’t area candidates in over 400 wards whereas BJP in over 700.

In a first-of-its-kind step within the nation, the fee used a facial recognition app on Wednesday in a bid to counter impersonation of voters. Ten polling stations in Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district had been chosen for the pilot undertaking.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM social gathering submitted a memorandum to the SEC urging it to not use the app as it could allegedly invade the privateness of the voters.

There have been 7,961 polling stations with 45,000 employees overseeing the ballot course of.

The state police stated it took all measures for sustaining regulation and order in the course of the polling. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Minister Ok T Rama Rao exuded confidence about his social gathering successful a lion”s share of wards and divisions.

Each Congress and BJP, which didn’t put up an excellent present within the rural native our bodies elections held final yr, had been eager to show their energy this time.

TRS Normal Secretary P Rajeshwar Reddy stated after the polls that the individuals of Telangana would proceed to point out their religion within the Ok Chandrasekhar Rao-led authorities and elect a majority of the social gathering candidates within the municipal elections.

Telangana BJP president Ok Laxman alleged that the ruling social gathering misused its energy and “tempted” voters. He alleged that the federal government equipment additionally turned a “muted spectator” to “poll violations” by the TRS social gathering.

Karimnagar Municipal Company will go for polls on January 25 and the outcomes can be declared on January 27.