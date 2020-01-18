Telangana TSSPDCL Result 2019: TSSPDCL JLM, JPO, JACO recruitment result released, here is the direct link

TSSPDCL Outcome 2019: Southern Energy Distribution Firm of Telangana Restricted (TSSPDCL) has launched the results of the examination carried out for recruitment to varied posts. TSSPDCL had recruited for the posts of Junior Lineman, Junior Private Officer and Junior Assistant cum Laptop Operator. The examination 15 was held between December to December 22. Candidates can verify the outcomes by visiting tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in with the assistance of their corridor ticket quantity and date of delivery.

TSSPDCL had recruited 3025 posts. Of those 2500 recruitments have been from the lineman. 500 was a junior assistant and a lesser laptop operator. 25 Emptiness was a junior private officer.

There might be no interview on this recruitment examination. Choice might be on the premise of advantage based mostly on this examination. Candidates who cross the written examination must take a proficiency check which might be qualifying.