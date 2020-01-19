From Perez:

For those who haven’t heard but, I’m coming into the jungle!!!! I’m collaborating on this season of I’m A Superstar Get Me Out Of Right here Australia! And, relying on whenever you watch this video, I could also be on the present already! One of many hardest issues for me will probably be being away from my children. I broke the information to them earlier on the day we recorded this video. Listed below are all their ideas, questions and feelings!

Watch! Take pleasure in! SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to observe extra of our household movies!