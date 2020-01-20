Telluride secures 61-49 win against Dolores

Telluride beat the Dolores Bears by a rating of 61-49 on Saturday.

Dolores was lead in scoring by Trey Seekins who scored 13 factors whereas amassing eight rebounds. Chan Kim and Tru Seekins additionally had productive outings contributing 10 factors every.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Dolores will keep dwelling and play Dove Creek, whereas Telluride will journey to play Ignacio.

Telluride has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



