Telugu cinema 2019: From biopics to memorable flicks, here is the recap of Telugu films

Prime-5 Highest grossing Tollywood films of 2019













Yearly, the Telugu movie trade reaches some milestones and units some traits. In 2019, there have been some, which have been appreciated by audiences of all classes and worldwide platforms as nicely. From biopics to battles, here’s a recap of the 12 months of Telugu cinema with all of the lows and highs of it.

Mammootty in YatraTwitter

It rained Biopics

The 12 months began with Krish Jagarlamudi and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, which had been biopics on actor turned politician late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Subsequent got here Mahi V Raghav and Mammootty’s Yatra, a movie on YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Each these movies are political dramas they usually have managed to win the hearts of audiences as much as some extent solely. Lakshmi’s NTR threw mild on Lakshmi Parvathy’s life and this confirmed one other section of NTR’s life.

Nonetheless from George Reddy.PR Handout

Priyadarshi starrer Mallesham narrates the story of Padma Shri award winner Chintakindi Mallesham. This movie is in regards to the plight of girls ‘asu’ makers in weaving hamlets round Pochampally. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is above all. The actor was seen at his greatest efficiency and past. The final within the listing comes George Reddy. If the makers had taken care of the narrative a bit extra, the movie would have been a lot better.

A collage of Prabhas in Saaho and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.PR Handout

Concentrating on pan-Indian audiences

Baahubali made method to many pan-Indian movies. Saaho and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which launched this 12 months are the examples of it. Sye Raa relies on a real story that has roots in Uyyalawada. It clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Conflict on the field workplace and it made issues powerful for him within the northern belt. Effectively, Saaho lacked story and correct screenplay. Its technicalities are one thing that’s considerable.

JerseyTwitter

Memorable ones

There are a number of movies which received the hearts of many audiences. Allow us to start the listing with director Gautam Tinnanuri’s Jersey which has Nani and Shraddha Srinath within the lead roles. This movie is a cricket drama which the hearts of many. One other cricket drama which launched after Jersey is Majili. This movie has Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The movie is a brilliant hit on the field workplace. Vivek Athreya’s Brochevarevarura, Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya, and Vamsi Paidipally’s Maharshi are these movies that are by no means boring to observe any time of the day.