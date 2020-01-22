Ten-Man Arsenal Hold Chelsea In Torrent Of Late Premier League Goals

Ten-man Arsenal slowed Chelsea’s cost for a Champions League place on Tuesday as Manchester Metropolis saved up their distant pursuit of Liverpool with victory at Sheffield United on a dramatic night of Premier League soccer. Newcastle improbably got here again from 2-Zero down to attract in opposition to Everton, with substitute Florian Lejeune netting twice in stoppage time, and Aston Villa discovered a last-gasp winner in opposition to in-form Watford. Elsewhere, Southampton climbed to ninth within the desk with victory in opposition to Crystal Palace whereas Bournemouth gave themselves hope with a Three-1 win over fellow-strugglers Brighton.

Fourth-placed Chelsea twice took the lead in opposition to Arsenal, who have been diminished to 10 males after former Blues defender David Luiz took out Tammy Abraham when he was by means of on purpose.

Jorginho put Chelsea 1-Zero forward from the penalty spot within the 28th minute however Gabriel Martinelli equalised for Arsenal within the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea 2-1 up with simply six minutes remaining however Arsenal levelled solely three minutes later by means of Hector Bellerin.

The two-2 draw leaves Chelsea six factors forward of fifth-placed Manchester United having performed a recreation additional whereas Arsenal are in 10th spot, seemingly out of the working for a spot within the prime 4.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was annoyed that his staff had not been extra medical in entrance of purpose.

“We could have had three or four goals today,” he advised the BBC. “Having shots, crosses and lots of ‘ooh’ moments. We have to be clinical.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his facet’s response.

“To do that against this kind of opponent in this stadium, I really value,” he stated. “The way they have done it, with the spirit they have done it, that’s great.”

Aguero spares Metropolis blushes

Pep Guardiola’s Metropolis, with defender Aymeric Laporte again within the facet, regarded as if they may rue Gabriel Jesus’s squandered first-half penalty however their Argentine hitman Sergio Aguero got here to the rescue.

Regardless of the 1-Zero win, second-placed Metropolis stay 13 factors behind runaway leaders Liverpool, having performed two video games extra, and their bid to defend their title seems hopeless.

Metropolis’s French central defender Laporte has been out of motion since struggling a knee harm on the finish of August and he was a shock inclusion at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson denied Jesus from the penalty spot about 10 minutes from half-time after a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

However Metropolis made amends when substitute Sergio Aguero, on for Jesus, tapped in from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross within the 73rd minute.

“We knew it would be a difficult place to come,” Guardiola stated. “We concede one or two clear possibilities, nothing greater than that.

“Within the first half the ‘keeper was wonderful with the penalty and two unbelievable saves. It was an extremely good victory for us to take a step in direction of securing Champions League soccer subsequent season.”

Southampton’s 2-Zero victory in opposition to Crystal Palace, due to targets from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong, continued a exceptional turnaround for the membership, who hit all-time low earlier this season in a 9-Zero defeat by Leicester.

“All through the staff — the behaviour, perception — everybody is completely dedicated,” stated Southampton supervisor Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“They know what they need to do and the ambiance is incredible. Everybody enjoys to play.”

Watford took the lead in opposition to Villa when Troy Deeney headed in Gerard Deulofeu’s cross however the dwelling facet hit again within the second half by means of Douglas Luiz.

Tyrone Mings scored a dramatic late winner for Villa deep into stoppage time to finish Watford’s latest revival underneath Nigel Pearson.

Moise Kean scored his first purpose for Everton since his arrival from Juventus within the 30th minute of their match in opposition to Newcastle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead within the second half.

Everton have been cruising deep into stoppage time however threw away the three factors, with Lejeune placing twice.

Bournemouth, who had misplaced their earlier 4 matches, all in opposition to relegation rivals, beat Brighton Three-1 due to targets from Harry Wilson, an personal purpose from Pascal Gross and a second-half Callum Wilson effort.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in motion on Thursday at Wolves after Manchester United tackle Burnley with out Marcus Rashford, who could possibly be out for 3 months with a again harm, on Wednesday.