Ten-year-old boy dubbed ‘human snake’ because of rare condition

By Vanessa Chalmers Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:30 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:56 EST, 13 January 2020

A ten-year-old boy in India is dubbed the ‘human snake’ as a result of his pores and skin is roofed in giant scales.

Jagannath, whose surname is unknown, has been lined in thick, darkish plates ever since he was a child.

His scales are attributable to a uncommon and incurable situation, which suggests he’s unable to shed outdated cells rapidly sufficient.

Jagannath’s pores and skin is continually flaking as a result of it’s so dry, one other complication of his lamellar itchyosis.

Native studies declare he wants to wash each hour and lather himself with moisturiser a number of instances a day to assuage his painfully dry pores and skin.

His pores and skin has grow to be so tight that he’s typically left unable to stroll correctly, and wishes a stick to assist him stretch out his limbs, it’s claimed.

Jagannath’s father Prabhakar Pradhan, who works as a labourer in a paddy area, cannot afford the price of his son’s remedy.

Jagannath (pictured), whose second title is unknown, is dubbed the ‘human snake’ as a result of his pores and skin is roofed in giant scales that shed each six weeks

Jagannath, from the Ganjam district of japanese India, suffers from the uncommon genetic pores and skin situation lamellar ichthyosis. His fingers are pictured with giant scales of dry pores and skin

Mr Pradhan, from the Ganjam district of japanese India, mentioned: ‘My son has suffered this illness since childhood, and there’s no remedy for it.

‘I do not need sufficient cash to take him for a remedy and my coronary heart breaks seeing him undergo with this cursed illness each day.’

Lamellar ichthyosis impacts lower than one in 200,000 individuals and is considered one of 20 sorts of ichthyosis.

Ichthyosis is attributable to a defective gene, which may both velocity up or decelerate the traditional price at which the pores and skin regenerates.

In each instances, it causes a build-up of tough, scaly pores and skin which is likened to scales of a fish or reptile.

Lamella ichthyosis is obvious from beginning, leaving infants lined in a good, clear movie referred to as a collodion membrane.

The membrane sheds after just a few weeks, leaving the pores and skin crimson and painted with giant, plate-like areas of darkish scales.

Folks with lamellar ichthyosis sometimes have these plate-like scales masking their pores and skin for the remainder of their lives.

The younger boy is compelled to wash each hour and lather himself with moisturiser each three hours to assuage his painfully dry pores and skin. It pulls at his eyes (pictured)

Father Prabhakar Pradhan (left), who works as a labourer in a paddy area within the Ganjam district of japanese India, cannot afford the price of his son’s remedy

Sadly Jagannath struggles to stroll as a consequence of his situation and has to make use of a cane

WHAT IS LAMELLAR ICHTHYOSIS? Infants with lamellar ichthyosis are sometimes born with a good, clear sheath masking their pores and skin referred to as a collodion membrane. This membrane often dries and peels off throughout the first few weeks of life, after which it turns into apparent that affected infants have scaly pores and skin. It’s believed to happen in a single in each 200,000 individuals, in keeping with the Nationwide Organisation for Uncommon Issues. Victims are likely to have plate-like scales of pores and skin which regularly seem brownish in color. The situation, which is one kind of ichythosis, is attributable to genetic abnormalities that have an effect on the expansion price of the pores and skin.

The scales are so tight it might make closing the eyes tough. In some instances, the pores and skin across the eyes pulls so tightly it causes they eyelids to show outward exposing the inside crimson lid.

Infants are liable to infections or dehydration as a result of their pores and skin barrier is so weak. They could even have respiratory issues, hair loss and joint deformities because of the situation.

Sadly, there isn’t any remedy for Jagannath’s situation and it might solely be managed with lotions and medicines to alleviate signs.

A dermatologist within the Indian district he lives in, who didn’t want to be recognized, mentioned: ‘This illness just isn’t treatable, though some docs say there’s a remedy.’

Dr Rakhesh, senior advisor dermatologist at Aster MIMS hospital in Kerala, India, mentioned lamellar ichthyosis is among the rarest congenital pores and skin circumstances.