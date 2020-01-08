Ten-year-old child is found dead inside plane landing gear

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

A ten-year-old little one has been discovered useless inside a aircraft touchdown gear at Paris airport.

The tragic teenager was on an Air France aircraft from Abidjan within the Ivory Coast to France, it has been reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, landed in Paris shortly after 5pm on Tuesday with the grisly discovery made by airport workers shortly afterwards.

Air France says an investigation into the loss of life is ongoing.

In an announcement, Air France stated: ‘Air France confirms that the lifeless physique of a stowaway was found within the properly of the touchdown gear of the plane performing flight AF703 connecting Abidjan (ABJ) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on January 7, 2020.’