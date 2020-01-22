Tencent Looking to Acquire Full Ownership of Funcom

Tencent is trying to purchase full possession of developer and writer Funcom. Funcom is a publically traded firm and Tencent at the moment owns round 29% of the corporate. Tencent says it will likely be providing all shareholders 17.00 NOK per share throughout a interval beginning in February. Funcom’s present administration has introduced that they are going to again the choice and that shareholders ought to settle for the supply. Ought to the acquisition undergo, Tencent has no plans to vary administration or how the studio operates in any respect, and that nobody new will probably be introduced in. Funcom will successfully get to proceed to function as-is.

Funcom CEO Rui Casais had the next to say about Tencent’s deal:

We’ve got had an important relationship with Tencent as our largest shareholder thus far and we’re enthusiastic about this chance. We’ll proceed to develop nice video games that individuals everywhere in the world will play, and we consider that the assist of Tencent will take Funcom to the subsequent degree. Tencent will present Funcom with operational leverage and insights from its huge data because the main firm within the recreation house.

With the additional cash to be gained from Tencent, Funcom plans to enhance its upcoming Dune recreation. Whereas there haven’t been many particulars in regards to the mission since its announcement, we do know that Dune will probably be an open-world multiplayer recreation primarily based on the collection of books and upcoming movie. Funcom bought a contract to make three Dune video games in a six-year interval, though the MMO is the one introduced title presently. Nevertheless, the additional Tencent cash ought to assist with any future initiatives as effectively.

Funcom is a Norwegian-based developer and writer. It’s largely recognized for MMOs akin to Anarchy On-line, Age of Conan, and The Secret World. Funcom can be behind common survival recreation Conan: Exiles and journey collection The Longest Journey. It’s additionally the writer behind video games like Mutant 12 months Zero: Street to Eden and the upcoming Moons of Insanity.