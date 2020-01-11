Tendulkar ‘Carried On Shoulders’ WC Moment Nominated For Laureus Award

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of many 20 contenders for the best Laureus Sporting Second Award within the final 20 years. The second, titled ‘Carried On The Shoulders Of A Nation’, describes the second when Group India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory. In his sixth look within the showpiece occasion, Tendulkar lastly tasted success because the Indian group defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets within the ultimate. It was watched stay by an estimated 135 million followers throughout India on April 2, 2011.

Tendulkar, broadly considered one of many best batsmen within the historical past of cricket, was carried on the shoulders by the Indian group gamers. He had made a lap of honour in entrance of raucous crowd on the Wankhede, shedding tears of pleasure after reaching such a momentous victory in his residence metropolis.

Describing the occasion, he defined, “That is what I lived for. That is what I started cricket for.”

The inspiration has opened the Laureus Sporting Second 2000-2020 to public vote, which supplies followers a possibility to decide on one of many winners of the Laureus World Sports activities Awards. The voting takes place between January 10 and February 16, with the winner being introduced on February 17 in Berlin.

Aside from Tendulkar, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff additionally options within the record. In 2005, England defeated Australia within the Ashes Take a look at and following the fruits of the match, Flintoff first went to shake palms with Brett Lee fairly than celebrating along with his personal teammates.

