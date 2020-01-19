Tendulkar Leads Wishes As India Outclass Australia In ODI Series Decider

India defeated Australia by seven wickets to take the three-match One-Day Worldwide collection 2-1 in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts as he slammed his 29th ODI century whereas Virat Kohli chipped in with an important knock of 89 to assist India chase down the goal of 287 with 15 balls to spare on the M Chinnaswamy stadium. After the win, former India batting nice Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter as cricketers reacted to India’s commanding win over Australia. Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s innings and likewise lavished reward for Mohammed Shami who completed with figures of 4 for 63.

“Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS,” Sachin Tweeted.

Good batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some glorious bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia confirmed to come back again to win the collection after dropping the first recreation was simply superb to see.



Congratulations on the collection win towards an excellent Aussie staff. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020

Tendulkar’s statemate Ajinkya Rahane additionally joined in to reward India for his or her efficiency towards Australia.

“Great win boys! #INDvAUS,” Rahane tweeted.

Nice win boys! #INDvAUS — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 19, 2020

“Absolutely loved the way India played today and did not let Australia come back in the game. Rohit & Kohli you were just top class. Heartiest congratulations on winning the #INDvAUS,” Vinod Kambli tweeted.



Completely cherished the best way India performed at the moment and didn’t let Australia come again within the recreation.



Rohit & Kohli you have been simply high class. Heartiest congratulations on profitable the #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HtxNEwtZpv — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 19, 2020

“Two tough games won within three days.. True character of a champion team – A come from behind win against a full strength Australia team is an incredible achievement. May the momentum carry on in NZ – Keep shining boys #INDvAUS,” VVS Laxman mentioned.

Two robust video games received inside three days.. True character of a champion staff – A come from behind win towards a full power Australia staff is an unimaginable achievement. Could the momentum stick with it in NZ – Hold shining boys#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ly9WqyE9YB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2020

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch received the toss and selected to bat however his resolution backfired because the guests misplaced their first wicket within the fourth over as Mohammed Shami eliminated David Warner.

Then a giant mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Smith within the center because the duo placed on a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Indian bowlers stored chipping in with wickets at common intervals as they managed to limit Australia to 286 for 9 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the decide of the bowlers for the hosts as he returned with figures of 4 for 63.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa all picked up one wicket apiece.