Tendulkar Responds To Ponting’s Invite As Coach In Bushfire Cricket Bash

Sachin Tendulkar was on Tuesday named coach of Ricky Ponting XI which can face Shane Warne XI in a charity match — named Bushfire Cricket Bash — to lift funds for bushfire reduction in Australia. Quickly after Tendulkar’s appointment, Ponting took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian batting maestro for “giving up time for the cause” and extra importantly choosing “the right team to coach”. Along with his tweet Ponting aimed toward dig at his counterpart Shane Warne, who he might be up towards on February eight. A day after his appointment, Tendulkar replied to Ponting’s tweet and wrote: “Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia”.

The charity match, which goals to lift funds to assist the reduction work after the bushfire catastrophe, might be performed as a curtain-raiser for the Large Bash League closing.

Whereas Tendulkar might be teaching Ricky Ponting XI, the West Indies quick bowling legend Courtney Walsh will don the identical position in Shane Warne XI.

Aside from Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, a number of different former Australia cricketers together with Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee may even return to the sector on February eight.

Aside from them, Steve Waugh and present Australian coach Justin Langer may even have non-playing roles.

“We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved,” Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier this month, Warne’s “baggy green” cap, awarded to Take a look at gamers on their debut, bought at public sale for greater than 1 million Australian (practically USD 700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

