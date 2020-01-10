Tendulkar’s Reply On Rahane’s “Vada Pav” Tweet Wins Over Internet



Ajinkya Rahane, India’s Take a look at captain, took to Twitter to share an image of himself consuming vada pav on Friday. Within the submit, Ajinkya Rahane gave his followers three choices whereas asking them how they like their “vada pav”? “How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai, 2. Vada pav with chutney, 3. Just Vada pav,” Rahane tweeted. Quickly after Rahane’s tweet, Sachin Tendulkar revealed his choice on his statemate’s submit. “I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better,” Sachin Tendulkar replied.

I like my Vada Pav with crimson chutney, little or no inexperienced chutney & some imli chutney to make the mixture even higher — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020

Followers beloved his Sachin Tendulkar’s reply and flooded the submit with heartwarming messages for the previous India batsman.

Tendulkar had earlier revealed that he relishes a spicy ‘vada-pav’. “I and my son (Arjun) love to eat vada-pav at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and there is nothing that can beat this snack, laced with ‘chutney’,” he had mentioned in an interview to a Marathi information channel approach again in 2011.

Rahane, who is part of the Indian Take a look at setup, is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Take a look at collection in opposition to New Zealand.

New Zealand will host India for a full tour, together with 5 Twenty20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals and two Exams.

The Take a look at collection will probably be part of the World Take a look at Championship the place India are presently on prime of the factors desk with 360 factors from seven wins out of seven video games.

