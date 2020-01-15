January 15, 2020 | three:01pm

A Tennessee Freeway Patrol trooper blocks the street to the bottom

An Air Nationwide Guard base in Tennessee was positioned on lockdown Wednesday over reviews of gunfire and a suspicious individual armed with a rifle, in accordance with officers.

“Tennessee National Guard security personnel are currently working with state and federal law enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air Base on reports of suspicious activity,” the unit wrote in a Fb submit round 12:50 p.m.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst advised native CBS affiliate WVLT that the bottom — about 15 miles southwest of Knoxville — was on lockdown after a pupil reported seeing the doable gunman.

Officers had additionally acquired reviews of photographs being fired, Tennessee Nationwide Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones advised The Related Press.

The group mentioned in its Fb submit that no accidents had been reported.

“The situation is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the assertion concluded.