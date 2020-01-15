Tennessee airbase on lockdown over unconfirmed reports of an active shooter

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

A Tennessee airbase was positioned on lockdown Wednesday over unconfirmed experiences of an lively shooter.

Police are stated to be responding to a state of affairs at McGhee Tyson Air Nationwide Guard Base.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst advised WCTV pupil on the bottom reported seeing somebody with a gun.

There are at present no experiences of any accidents. The bottom is residence to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

McGhee Tyson Airport is just not thought to have been affected by the lockdown

The Tennessee Nationwide Guard tweeted shortly earlier than noon native time: ‘Tenn. Nat. Guard safety personnel are at present working w/state and federal legislation enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air Base on experiences of suspicious exercise.

‘There are not any experiences of accidents. Scenario is creating and extra data can be launched because it turns into obtainable.’

Pictures from the scene present Tennessee State Troopers blocking the doorway to the bottom.

