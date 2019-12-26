December 26, 2019 | 12:36pm | Up to date December 26, 2019 | 12:39pm

A Tennessee boy born with out functioning arms received a brand new pair this Christmas — in a heartwarming second made attainable by his group, based on a brand new report.

When Gavin Sumner, 11, who has a congenital situation, wrote his Christmas want checklist final yr, he requested for a pair of working arms.

At a Monday gathering, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett shocked him with a gift-wrapped field that he assumed was a toy, however appeared up in shock when he realized it was simply what he requested for — a pair of custom-made mechanical arms.

“Really?” he exclaimed as he put them on, in a video posted to Fb by his mom Kori Sumner.

“This is the best Christmas ever,” Gavin instructed native outlet The Leaf-Chronicle.

Gavin Sumner, 11, receiving a pair of custom-made mechanical arms from Anthony Economos. Fb

Gavin — who says he’s thought of a “professional player” within the gaming world — was born with a vascular disruption that causes a scarcity of blood circulate to affected physique components, based on the report.

He’s lacking his left foot, most of each arms and 40 p.c of his tongue.

“A lot of times in school, I can’t open chips, bottle caps and things like that,” the sixth-grader mentioned. “Sometimes I have to rely on the teacher or my friends. I do have a very supportive relationship with most of the people I know. Now, when I have hands, I’ll be able to do it on my own.”

When Gavin first requested the brand new arms, his mom took to Fb for recommendation, based on the report.

A good friend of a good friend, Anthony Economos of the IT firm Bedstone Artistic in Clarksville, got here to the rescue. The corporate funded your complete venture.

“They look just like a hand,” Economos instructed the paper. “There are five independent controls to create tension. The motion of folding the palm causes the fingers to grip. It actuates the same way.”

Gavin’s mom expressed her gratitude on Fb.

“Today was nothing short of amazing!” she mentioned. “Not only did Gavin’s wish for hands come true, but they were presented to him by the mayor! I am so thankful for everyone who came together to make this a surprise for Gavin.”