Tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov is ridiculed over tracksuit at the Australian Open

Prime 20 tennis participant Grigor Dimitrov actually made an impression when he stepped on courtroom on the Australian Open on Monday.

The Bulgarian tennis celebrity, 28, opted for a deep purple tracksuit flecked with yellow spots, designed by his sponsor Nike. He completed the look along with his trademark sweatbands and headband.

Nonetheless, the eighties-inspired sporting gear went down like a proverbial lead balloon when followers courtside within the Melbourne Enviornment noticed it.

Serena Williams, well-known for her fascinating apparel on courtroom, even quipped ‘is that mine?’

The flamboyant tennis star, identified for his love of shiny colors, did not have fairly the affect he’d hoped on viewers watching at residence, with many saying the sporting ensemble was ‘migraine-inducing’

Whereas many recommended that the participant, who as soon as dated Maria Sharapova and Nicole Scherzinger, appeared like he’d stepped on courtroom in his pyjamas, others mentioned the brash nature of the tracksuit was ‘migraine-inducing’.

In the meantime, Dimitrov, who’s identified for his love of color, has defended his outfit, saying he desires to face out.

Talking after the match, which noticed him get rid of opponent Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-Zero, 6-Four, the athlete instructed ATP Tour: ‘I do not need to be vanilla. I like being totally different with regards to issues like that.

He added: ‘I truly like it. I like colours. I like experimenting as properly.’

The star mentioned his sponsor Nike had let him have some enter into the ensemble too.

On Instagram, forward of the match, Dimitrov posted a stylised picture of himself posing within the tracksuit, posting a single cheetah emoji to go along with it.

Over on Twitter, the tennis star’s need to get observed clearly labored, with tons of of individuals commenting on the outlandish outfit – however not in a great way.

@saffyishere mentioned merely: ‘Seems to be like Pjs’

@Murfolator penned: ‘I assumed I used to be trying on the television when the aerial cable has fallen out.

On Instagram, the tennis star shared a vibrant picture of himself getting ready to go courtroom carrying the tracksuit, which is designed by his equipment sponsor Nike

@arqisabeltejeda added that every one that actually mattered was his efficiency, saying: ‘He received didn’t he? Will need to have been the fortunate style assertion! He rocked it!’

@Myrtle4441 wrote: ‘It takes guts to put on these in public- bravo Grigor’

@lovestennis100 wasn’t satisfied although, penning: ‘Yuk! Name me a traditionalist. I simply don’t prefer it. Deliver again the whites!’

One of many tennis participant’s coaches, Andre Agassi, who wore equally shiny garments on courtroom, apparently additionally gave Dimitrov his seal of approval.

He mentioned: ‘Andre was very pleased with it. He was impressed. He was like, ‘Wow, I do know the place that comes from.’