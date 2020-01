Tennis on TV: ATP and WTA tour calendars – how to watch and stream live

There’s a stacked calendar 12 months forward for tennis stars of the lads’s and ladies’s recreation.

Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are all again for 2020 and might be searching additional glory.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete round-up on tips on how to watch tennis on TV within the UK out of your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming companies it is advisable see each recreation, set and match reside…

Tennis on TV – ATP Tour calendar 2020

Majors are in daring. Broadcaster or streaming service (in brackets)

January

third – ATP Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

sixth – Qatar Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Adelaide Worldwide (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – ASB Traditional (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

February

third – Cordoba Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

third – Open Sud de France (Amazon / Tennis TV)

third – Tata Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – ABN Amro World Tennis Event (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Argentina Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – New York Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Rio Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Delray Seashore Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Open 13 Provence (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Dubai Obligation Free Tennis Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Abierto Mexicano (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Brasil Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

March

sixth – Davis Cup Qualifiers (Eurosport)

12th – PNB Paribas Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Miami Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

April

sixth – US Males’s Clay Courtroom Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

sixth – Grand Prix Hassan II (Amazon / Tennis TV)

12th – Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Hungarian Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – Estoril Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – BMW Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

Might

third – Mutua Madrid Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Lyon Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Geneva Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – French Open (Eurosport / ITV)

June

eighth – Libema Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

eighth – Mercedes Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Gerry Weber Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Queen’s Membership Championships (Amazon / BBC / Tennis TV)

22nd – Nature Valley Worldwide – Eastbourne (Amazon / Tennis TV)

22nd – Mallorca Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC / Eurosport)

July

13th – Swedish Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Hamburg European Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Corridor of Fame Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Davis Cup Group I & II (Eurosport)

20th – Abierto de Tenis Mifel (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Croatia Open (Amazon)

20th – Swiss Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Atlanta Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Generali Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – Olympic Video games (BBC / Eurosport)

August

third – Citi Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Rogers Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

16th – Western & Southern Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

23rd – Winston-Salem Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

31st – US Open (Amazon)

September

18th – Davis Cup Teams I & II (Eurosport)

21st – Moselle Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

21st – St. Petersburg Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Laver Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Zhuhaio Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Chengdu Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Sofia Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

October

fifth – China Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

fifth – Japan Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

11th – Shanghai Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – European Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – Kremlin Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – Stockholm Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

26th – Erste Financial institution Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

26th – Swiss Indoors Basel (Amazon / Tennis TV)

November

2nd – Rolex Paris Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Subsequent Gen ATP Finals (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Nitto ATP Finals (Amazon / Tennis TV / BBC)

23rd – Davis Cup Finals (Eurosport)

Tennis on TV – WTA Tour calendar 2020

January

sixth – Brisbane Worldwide (Amazon)

sixth – Shenzhen Open (Amazon)

sixth – ASB Traditional (Amazon)

13th – Adelaide Worldwide (Amazon)

13th – Hobart Worldwide (Amazon)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

February

third – Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers (Amazon)

10th – St. Petersburg Women Trophy (Amazon)

10th – Thailand Open (Amazon)

17th – Dubai Obligation Free Tennis Championships (Amazon)

17th – Hungarian Women Open (Amazon)

24th – Abierto Mexicano (Amazon)

24th – Qatar Complete Open 2020 (Amazon)

March

2nd – Lyon Open (Amazon)

2nd – Abierto GNP Seguros (Amazon)

ninth – BNP Paribas Open (Amazon)

23rd – Miami Open (Amazon)

April

sixth – Volvo Automobile Open (Amazon)

sixth – Claro Open Colsanitas (Amazon)

13th – Fed Cup by BNP Paribas (Amazon)

20th – Samsung Open (Amazon)

20th – Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Amazon)

27th – J&T Banka Prague Open (Amazon)

27th – Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse (Amazon)

Might

4th – Mutua Madrid Open (Amazon)

11th – Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Amazon)

18th – Internationaux de Strasbourg (Amazon)

24th – French Open (Eurosport / ITV)

June

eighth – Nature Valley Open – Nottingham (Amazon)

eighth – Libema Open (Amazon)

15th – Grass Courtroom Championships (Amazon)

15th – Nature Valley Traditional – Birmingham (Amazon)

22nd – Nature Valley Worldwide – Eastbourne (Amazon / BBC)

22nd – Dangerous Homburg Open (Amazon)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC / Eurosport)

July

13th – Bucharest Open (Amazon)

13th – Women Open Lausanne (Amazon)

20th – Baltic Open (Amazon)

20th – Palermo Women Open (Amazon)

29th – Olympic Video games (BBC / Eurosport)

August

third – Mubadala Silicon Valley Traditional (Amazon)

third – Citi Open (Amazon)

10th – Rogers Cup (Amazon)

17th – Western & Southern Open (Amazon)

24th – Albany Open (Amazon)

31st – US Open (Amazon)

September

14th – Zhengzhou Open (Amazon)

14th – Hana-cupid Japan Ladies’s Open (Amazon)

14th – Jiangxi Open (Amazon)

21st – Toray Pan Pacific Open (Amazon)

21st – Guangzhou Open (Amazon)

21st – Korea Open (Amazon)

28th – Wuhan Open (Amazon)

October

fifth – China Open (Amazon)

12th – Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2020 (Amazon)

12th – Tianjin Open (Amazon)

19th – VTB Kremlin Cup (Amazon)

19th – BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open (Amazon)

November

2nd – Shiseido WTA Finals (Amazon)