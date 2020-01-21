January 21, 2020 | 12:27pm | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 12:30pm

He’d wish to a-peel.

A French tennis participant who was rebuked on the Australia Open for asking a ball woman to peel his banana has defended his peculiar request — saying it was okay as a result of she had already carried out the duty for him earlier within the match.

Elliot Benchetrit, 21, was scolded by an umpire throughout his match on Saturday, in opposition to Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko, after asking the woman to peel his fruit, in response to CNN.

Footage of Benchetrit’s odd request additionally led to a wave of criticism on social media.

However the athlete claims the state of affairs was overblown — because the woman had carried out the identical process for him firstly of the match with no objection.

“At 6-5 in the final set, during the changeover, I asked the ball girl to peel the banana for me as I had put some cream on my hands in order not to sweat,” Benchetrit mentioned, in response to the outlet.

“But the second time the chair umpire stepped in and told me that the ball girl was not my slave and I had to peel the banana myself.”

Benchetrit mentioned he was shocked by the remark and believes the following backlash was unwarranted.

“I could not believe that the umpire said that and I find incredible how this situation got out of control on social media without people knowing what really happened on court,” he mentioned.

Benchetrit received Saturday’s match regardless of the banana incident, then went on to lose Tuesday to Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.