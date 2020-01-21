Tennis star Novak Djokovic has a ‘meltdown’ and flips a table at Andy Lee

By Jessamy Tredinnick For Day by day Mail Australia

He isn’t recognized for being a foul sport, however tennis ace Novak Djokovic flipped a desk at comic Andy Lee out of frustration on Monday.

The pair have been enjoying a variant of the youngsters’s sport Guess Who? for a section on 9’s Huge World of Sport when Novak misplaced to the funnyman.

The Serbian, 32, flipped the desk in anger after incorrectly guessing his rival Roger Federer within the sport, which for copyright causes was known as ‘Guess Whom?’

Guess Whom? concerned the gamers trying to guess their opponent’s character based mostly on a sequence of yes-or-no questions.

The 38-year-old radio host had really been given the Novak Djokovic card, however threw the actual Novak off the scent by saying his character was ‘calm’.

Novak quickly proved in any other case after the proper reply was revealed, as he stood up and flipped the desk over.

‘I did suppose you have been fairly calm,’ Andy stated as he revealed his card.

In a sudden burst of anger, Novak tossed the desk apart, yelling: ‘What do you imply calm?!’

He then stormed off the set, leaving Andy wanting shocked – but it surely was after all simply a part of a comedy skit for the 9 program.

Within the lead-up to the staged ‘meltdown’, the 2 males have been enjoying amicably.

Novak had been given the cardboard of Australian ladies’s tennis participant Samantha Stosur, whom he described as not ‘fashionable sufficient for a excessive finish clothes model to wish to use [her] because the face of it’.

