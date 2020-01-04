Tens of thousands more pupils will be given free breakfasts in £12m grant to help poorer families

By Josh White For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 18:58 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 19:07 EST, three January 2020

Tens of hundreds extra pupils might be given free breakfasts in an £11.8million push to assist poorer households.

The variety of faculty breakfast golf equipment will rise from round 1,800 to 2,450. ‘We want every child to lead a healthy, active and happy lifestyle regardless of their background,’ mentioned faculties minister Lord Agnew.

Hundreds of kids from deprived backgrounds might be given free breakfasts (file picture)

‘That’s why we’re giving hundreds extra youngsters in deprived areas the chance to attend a breakfast membership, which is able to assist increase attendance, behaviour and attainment, serving to them to realize their greatest at school.

‘Where I want children to succeed, I also want them to grow up happy and confident, ready to take on challenges.’

David Holmes of the Household Motion charity mentioned the funding would assist the Nationwide College Breakfast Programme proceed for one more 12 months. He mentioned the scheme was already offering 280,00zero free and nutritious breakfasts each faculty day.

Deprived youngsters can even be supplied actions and free meals this summer time, funded by one other £9million from the Division for Schooling. Round 50,00zero children took half final 12 months.