Teresa Giudice Shares Cryptic Quote About ‘Change’ As Her Daughters Visit Joe In Italy!

Teresa Giudice is transferring on together with her life!

The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star supplied up a cryptic Instagram put up on Monday, seeming to narrate to her present state of affairs after she was caught spending time together with her ex, Anthony Delorenzo, over the weekend! And judging by the look of Teresa’s put up right here, it appears like she’s not too fearful about transferring ahead!

Simply two days after going out in town with Tony the pool man, Teresa supplied up these phrases of knowledge on IG, alluding to all that’s modified in her life prior to now 12 months (under):

Rather a lot modified her, certainly, and Teresa is now transferring ahead as a single lady!

Whether or not that finally ends up being with Delorenzo or not, who is aware of… however it’s clear she’s utterly completed with Joe Giudice as he lives out his life in Italy. Such a very long time coming!

In the meantime, In Italy…

Talking of Italy, this week is a giant one for Joe and the fam out that manner, as his 4 daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — have all flown out to go to for the vacation!

Joe gleefully greeted his gaggle of ladies on the airport on Tuesday, displaying off a video from baggage declare the place all 4 of them rushed over to hug their proud papa (under):

Awww!

Joe is clearly so joyful to have them in Italy with him!

He’s in all probability barely much less joyful about packing up the automotive to go dwelling, although, as a result of as you possibly can see (under), the dad and his daughters in a short time bumped into a little bit baggage downside:

LOLz!!!

Joe at the least knew sufficient to carry the massive van to select ’em up on the airport… however it nonetheless won’t be sufficient room! That’s too humorous! Ladies will likely be ladies, we suppose…

Although the previous couple of Christmases have been robust for the Giudice household — what with Joe and Teresa serving jail sentences, and all — that is actually the primary one which feels drastically totally different, ? Joe is half a world away geographically, and Tre seems to be a world away emotionally, with the pair’s daughters caught in between.

It’s good to see the estranged couple making it work properly sufficient as is, however it’s positively unlucky that issues couldn’t have labored out otherwise. Oh properly. Life goes on, or one thing.

What do U take into consideration Teresa and Joe’s clear cut up, and all of the fallout from there, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about every little thing with all of your opinions within the feedback (under)!!!