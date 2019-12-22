Teresa Giudice Spotted Cozying Up To New Man Days After Split From Husband Joe Giudice!

When Teresa Giudice strikes on, she actually strikes on!

The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star resides by means of her very public break up from her husband Joe Giudice proper now, however though it’s a life-changing occasion for her and her household, it looks as if she’s … already shifting on?!

Associated: Teresa And Caroline Manzo Noticed Filming Collectively!

Paparazzi pics revealed in a number of retailers this weekend present the truth TV star getting fairly handsy with contractor Anthony DeLorenzo (pictured above, insert) whereas the pair was out for a meal on Saturday, December 21. As you may see from the images (catch a glimpse HERE), Teresa was all smiles and clearly having an excellent trip and about with the hunky silver fox! OK, then!

Now, though paparazzi pics confirmed clear PDA and a few actual, real connection there, Teresa’s lawyer nonetheless did his greatest to play the entire thing down with a denial to Us Weekly. James Leonard spoke to the magazine about his shopper’s images there with DeLorenzo, and denied romantic involvement, saying (under):

“People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

Good strive, James, however we are able to (and can) do each!

In addition to, we do know Teresa and Tony have a protracted historical past collectively, so… yeah! And, based on TMZ, the flirtatious touching between the 2 of ’em right here wasn’t precisely a one-time shot or a single slight hand maintain; Teresa and Anthony “were seen hugging a couple times during their outing, and she was hanging off his arm as well as they stood outside.”

There was no kiss or something like that, which might’ve all however sealed the deal on this one. However nonetheless… come on!!!

Associated: Teresa And Joe Getting On OK Regardless of Separation

It’ll be fascinating to see the fall-out on this one, if solely as a result of Joe and Teresa have (a minimum of lately) been so open and seemingly so mature about their inevitable break up. The pair nonetheless has 4 daughters collectively that they have to co-parent, too, so introducing any new man into this example could possibly be a little bit of a problem, to say the least.

” width=”580″> Soooo Bravo teased us with this again in October — and now it seems we all know who this man is and what he’s all about! / (c) Bravo/YouTube

Nonetheless, Teresa definitely appears completely satisfied in these pics, and we all know Joe has been fairly open lately about issues working their course and shifting on to the following stage in life, so… right here we’re!

Associated: Teresa Refuses To Pose Subsequent To Joe!

What do U take into consideration all this breakup drama, Perezcious readers?! We knew Teresa and Joe have been just about accomplished for, and we kinda had a sense the Actual Housewives star was going to maneuver on pretty rapidly, however are you stunned by this?? An excessive amount of, too quickly, or not?!

Sound OFF with all of your reactions and extra within the feedback (under)…