Terminally-ill mother, 28, with MND prepares for last Christmas

A terminally-ill 28-year-old mom is getting ready to spend her final Christmas Day along with her two daughters.

Jennifer Bell was recognized with motor neurone illness (MND) in March after she started noticing issues along with her speech.

The one mom, from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, was in her third yr learning for a level in studying incapacity nursing when she was recognized and given simply 9 months to reside.

Ms Bell says she is going to cherish her ultimate Christmas along with her youngsters, aged eight and one, who ask her, ‘Mummy when are you going to heaven?’.

‘I really feel blessed. We’re having an enormous household dinner for Christmas so we’re very excited.

‘I simply really feel at peace, comfortable and content material that I am so effectively and attending to cherish a really special occasion with my ladies and all my household.’

Ms Bell started to note issues along with her speech and was initially informed by medical doctors it was hormones from her second being pregnant with daughter Kacey.

However as she neared the top of her ultimate yr of college, she was recognized with MND.

She added: ‘Since being recognized my speech is my principal symptom which is slowly however absolutely deteriorating, I additionally discover it laborious to chew meals.

‘All my signs are to do with bulbar muscle groups in my mouth and throat.

‘Bodily my legs and arms are fantastic and there is nothing I can not do now that I may earlier than aside from speak, and I’ve needed to alter my weight loss program to tender meals.

‘I discover my power from my two ladies. They’re my world and on a regular basis I’ve seeing them rising up, laughing, telling me they love me, I do know they want me.

‘I am going to combat with each breath in my physique to be right here taking care of them for so long as I presumably can.

‘And though it is an terrible scenario I am additionally very fortunate in so some ways.

‘I’ve introduced two lovely youngsters into the world, I’ve nearly accomplished my bucket listing, I’ve achieved a college diploma, I’ve had the chance to take action many issues some individuals by no means get to do in life and it is made me right into a stronger particular person.

‘I will not ever lie right down to this illness I am going to combat it with the whole lot I’ve acquired.

‘In the mean time I really feel very comfortable. Once I was first recognized I did not know if I might see my daughter’s first birthday, which I’ve finished.

‘She’s now strolling and nearly speaking. I did not assume I might see my oldest daughter in her dance competitors which I did, and he or she got here first.’

Regardless of being informed by medical doctors she would solely have a matter of months to reside, Ms Bell is decided to combat on.

She mentioned: ‘They’ve mentioned ‘we aren’t speaking years, we’re speaking months’ however I feel I’d simply show them fallacious.

‘My oldest daughter has grasp of what is going on on and we’re making particular recollections on a regular basis.

‘Generally she is going to ask ‘Mummy when are you going to heaven?’ and I simply say to her ‘no one is aware of when God will take us so we have now to be comfortable and make particular recollections on a regular basis’.

‘I clarify to her that we’re all going to the identical place sooner or later and everybody shall be collectively once more.

‘Realistically this shall be my final Christmas as bulbar MND prognosis is not nice however I pray for a miracle every single day and there are scientific trials beginning quickly.

‘The toughest factor about MND for me is my speech – not with the ability to sing my child woman a music breaks my coronary heart.

‘Publicly I look fantastic so after I converse I really feel embarrassed as a result of persons are so ignorant and hardly anybody is aware of about MND, in order that they have a look at me like ‘what’s fallacious along with her?’.

‘Folks converse to me like I am deaf or as if I do not perceive them, which could be very insulting contemplating I’ve simply graduated from college and there may be nothing fallacious aside from my speech.

‘Everybody assumes MND is for older individuals, or pay no consideration as a result of it does not have an effect on them.

‘Increasingly persons are getting it youthful, there was a ‘profile’ it was males athletic over 60, however now it is nothing like that.’

Ms Bell has raised greater than £15,000 since her analysis.