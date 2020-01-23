Terrell Suggs aiming for Super Bowl after joining Chiefs last month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a second throughout follow final week, whereas the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs had been prepping for his or her AFC title sport towards Tennessee, that prompted linebackers coach Matt Home to hunt out defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

It needed to do with go rusher Terrell Suggs, and it was simply too good to let go.

“He said, ‘Wow, T-Suggs was just over there talking about this technique we do and he just put on a clinic,’” Spagnuolo recalled Thursday afternoon. “All the linebackers, nobody said anything. They just watched.”

Stunning provided that Suggs has solely been with the Chiefs for a couple of month.

By no means stunning provided that the 17-year veteran has earned his stripes throughout an extended profession spent primarily with the Baltimore Ravens, the place he not solely reached the Tremendous Bowl however gained it after the 2012 season. In an odd coincidence, the opponent occurred to be the San Francisco 49ers, whom Kansas Metropolis will face in Miami in lower than two weeks.

That is precisely what Suggs hoped for when the Arizona Cardinals waived him late within the season.

The Chiefs had simply misplaced their second defensive finish to a season-ending damage, they usually had been determined for some assist to pair with go rusher Frank Clark. They by no means may have guessed it will come within the type of a former All-Professional and seven-time Professional Bowl choice who had 138 sacks and extra postseason expertise than anybody on their roster.

There have been studies that Suggs was initially skeptical of becoming a member of the Chiefs, preferring as a substitute to return to the Ravens and assist them down the stretch. However all it took was a take a look at the roster — quarterback Patrick Mahomes, large receiver Tyreek Hill and tight finish Travis Kelce on offense, and Clark and security Tyrann Mathieu on protection — and an sincere, heart-to-heart discuss with coach Andy Reid to persuade T-Sizzle to carry his, effectively, sizzle to the AFC West champions.

“It didn’t take much convincing,” Suggs stated. “This team is pretty vet-savvy. Having been in this position a few times, you learn more from failure than you ever would from success. I think that the things that have happened in years past kind of prepared this team for the task that it took. It also doesn’t hurt to have the reigning MVP, and definitely the best tight end in the game, on your team. Once they got rolling and clicking on all cylinders, we got to have fun out there.”

Certainly, it didn’t take lengthy for Suggs to get rolling. He joined the group early in Week 16 and performed a couple of quarter of the defensive snaps in a win at Chicago. He upped that quantity to about half the next week towards the Chargers, when a win by the Chiefs coupled with a loss by the Patriots gave the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Suggs has continued to play about the identical quantity the previous two weeks, serving to to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson within the divisional spherical and shut down Titans working again Derrick Henry within the AFC title sport.

His worth doesn’t simply lie between the sidelines, although.

It lies on the sideline.

The 37-year-old Suggs has seen nearly every part throughout the course of his profession, and he’s desirous to go alongside that data to the subsequent technology. The scene that performed out at follow final week was however one instance of Suggs taking a defensive participant — or a bunch of them, in that case — to the aspect and giving them some pointers that usually resonate with gamers excess of in the event that they had been coming from a coach.

“He’s a true veteran,” Mathieu stated. “I think he has a lot of that championship swagger. He comes to work every day. Always taking notes. I can remember a few plays in the (Texans) game where he was scrapping down the ball and looks 28.”

After the Chiefs took care of the Titans final weekend, Suggs turned the go-to participant within the locker room for recommendations on coping with the Tremendous Bowl, whether or not it was the daunting crush of media obligations, the numerous buddies and households attempting to get tickets or safe flights, or the precise problem of making ready for the most important sport in skilled soccer.

“Just talking to those guys and seeing what the week is like, first of all,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated. “It helps to have those guys and their experiences to understand what we’re getting into and what to expect.”

As for Suggs, he by no means may have pictured himself enjoying in one other Tremendous Bowl when he was struggling by way of the season in Arizona just a few months in the past, and even when he joined the Chiefs halfway by way of final month.

“It’s definitely one of the most humbling feelings to be a part of,” he stated. “I’m very fortunate to be a part of it.”

NOTES: Kelce and SS Jordan Lucas didn’t follow Thursday due to an sickness. … The Chiefs will follow on Friday earlier than getting Saturday off to handle journey preparations. They head to Miami on Sunday. … Spagnuolo, who twice was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and later served as interim coach, stated he had “just good thoughts” when requested about QB Eli Manning’s retirement. “I think the world of Eli. I’m happy for him,” Spagnuolo stated. “Had a tremendous career. I was lucky to be with him and share in the ultimate moment, so I wish him the best.”