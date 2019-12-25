Terrified man clings to the bulbar of a ute in busy street in Auburn, Sydney

By Alana Mazzoni For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: 08:02 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:07 EST, 25 December 2019

Unbelievable footage exhibits a terrified man clinging to the bullbar of a ute on a busy Sydney freeway after a minor automobile crash.

The weird incident began when two automobiles obtained right into a nose-to-tail bingle in Auburn, in Sydney’s west, on Christmas Day.

However when the drivers went to alternate particulars, the person behind the wheel of the Toyota Landcruiser took off.

The motive force of the opposite automobile then clung onto the ute’s bullbar, which he latched on to for expensive life for a number of kilometres.

The person clung onto the ute’s bullbar, the place he latched on for expensive life for the subsequent a number of kilometres on the Hume Freeway

Horrified witnesses who have been travelling subsequent to the ute on the Hume Freeway filmed the near-death encounter.

‘What the f**okay, he is dragging alongside the entrance,’ the lady within the passenger seat could possibly be heard saying whereas her distressed children screamed from the again seat.

‘Take a look at him, he is even dashing.’

The household contained in the automobile then adopted the Landscruiser for the subsequent two kilometres whereas they referred to as police.

‘There is a automobile that is been concerned in an accident and a man’s jumped in entrance of the automobile and the (driver) will not cease, he’ll kill him,’ the person advised police.

‘He is nonetheless hanging off the entrance!,’ the lady shouted because the ute was seen swerving in entrance of one other automobile.

The person did not let go of the bullbar till the ute pulled right into a quiet road and slowed down.

One other witness, who had been standing close by, mentioned he heard the sound of screaming because the ute pulled across the nook.

The person was then captured on a store’s CCTV laying on the street in ache.

Nonetheless, he was fortunate to outlive the weird road-range incident with none main accidents.

Police at the moment are investigating the incident.