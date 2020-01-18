Terrified passengers on packed flight saw Airbus engine catch fire moments before take-off in Russia

By Will Stewart In Moscow

Passengers watched in horror because the engine on their packed flight burst into flames moments earlier than take-off in Russia.

Video footage reveals flames engulfing the Airbus A321 engine because it sits on the runway at Tolmachevo airport, within the metropolis of Novosibirsk.

Crew on the flight, which had 208 passengers together with 27 youngsters, activated the aircraft’s anti-fire system to extinguish the flames as firefighters raced to the scene.

Apprehensive passengers stated they heard a ‘popping’ sound coming from the engine earlier than it burst into flames.

One stated: ‘It was like a automobile that does not wish to begin.’

One other stated: ‘I sat on the precise aspect and noticed a flash. There was no panic. However there have been additionally no bulletins for about 5 minutes.’

A 3rd added: ‘It was scary seeing the flames.’

The Airbus was from S7, Russia’s greatest home airline, and had been on account of take off for Cam Ranh in Vietnam.

An S7 spokesman stated: ‘The crew activated the system for placing out the fireplace and the aircraft was returned to terminal.

‘One other plane was assigned for this flight.

‘This aircraft has been taken for pressing technical service.’

The Airbus concerned within the incident has been in service 13 months.

