Terrifying moment paraglider crashes into ski lift cable and has to be rescued

A paraglider took off alongside a picturesque ski leap, solely to crash right into a elevate cable in seconds.

The paraglider, who goes by the identify of Air BASEboy on-line, filmed his elegant take-off in Cordon, France.

Within the clip, the person lets out an excited ‘woohoo’ as he features pace on his skis down the slop.

Panoramic mountain views might be seen as his skis elevate up from the bottom.

His shadow to the left of the clip reveals him getting increased and better into the air.

As he soars above the skiers under him, the cable comes into view.

A loud crashing sound is heard as he hits it, sending his skis swinging up in direction of his head.

The material wing seems to be caught on the cable as he loosely swings over the snow.

The footage then cuts to indicate the view from behind as he takes off.

The daredevil veers in direction of the proper earlier than the cords connecting his wing to his harness come into contact with the cable.

A snowmobile might be seen beneath him earlier than it zooms off in direction of the chalet on the prime of the slope.

The trapped paraglider kicks off his skis after a skier down under speaks to him.

One in every of his skis will get caught within the cords and he tries to get it free.

When this does not work, he hoists it again up in direction of him, untangles it and lets it drop to the ground.

Three individuals standing by a snowmobile are then seen slowly reducing him down.

The video ends along with his parachute falling on prime of him.

Air BASEboy shared the clip to YouTube with the caption: 'Paragliding Snowboarding Accident.'

Paragliding entails the pilot sitting in a harness beneath a cloth wing.

It depends on airflow to keep up the form essential to launch of the bottom and into the air.