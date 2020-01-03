Terror alert: US warns its airlines against operating in Pakistan airspace

Watch | Donald Trump mocks Pakistan journalist at press meet with Imran Khan













The USA civil aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned America’s airways and pilots of attainable dangers in working flights in Pakistan airspace resulting from “extremist or militant activity”.

“Exercise caution during flight operations. There is a risk to US civil aviation operating in the territory and airspace of Pakistan due to extremist/militant activity,” stated the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a discover to airmen (NOTAM) dated December 30, 2019.

The FAA stated that plane on the bottom and plane working at low altitudes, together with through the arrival and departure phases of flights, proceed to be in danger.

Representational PictureReuters

“The ongoing presence of extremist/militant elements operating in Pakistan poses a continued risk to US civil aviation from small-arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire, and anti-aircraft fire, any of which could occur with little or no warning,” it stated.

The US regulator stated that whereas, up to now, there have been no stories of man-portable air defence techniques or Manpads getting used in opposition to the civil aviation sector in Pakistan, some extremist or terrorist teams working there are suspected of getting access to these Manpads.

“As a result, there is potential risk for extremists/militants to target civil aviation in Pakistan with Manpads,” it stated.

The regulator added that pilots or airways should report security or safety incidents – which can occur in Pakistan – to the FAA.

Airspace restrictions for India

Pakistan on July 16 final yr opened its airspace for India after about 5 months of restrictions imposed within the wake of a standoff with New Delhi.

A view of a web site after the IAF launched payload in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26.Reuters

Following the Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Power, Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 final yr.

Pakistan in October final yr had denied India’s request to permit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VVIP flight to make use of its airspace for his go to to Saudi Arabia over the Jammu and Kashmir difficulty.

(With company inputs.)