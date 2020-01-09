Terror police probe assault on staff at HMP Whitemoor

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Counter-terrorism police are investigating after a jail officer was attacked by two inmates at a most safety jail, with 5 officers taken to hospital.

A Jail Service spokesman stated the incident was ‘rapidly resolved by courageous employees’ on the 458-capacity HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.

He didn’t state the character of the accidents to the officers amid stories the inmates have been sporting faux suicide vests and shouting Islamist slogans.

The spokesman stated: ‘5 members of employees at HMP Whitemoor attended hospital following a severe assault on an officer by two prisoners on January 9.

‘The incident was rapidly resolved by our courageous employees and our ideas are with the injured officers at the moment.

‘We don’t tolerate assaults on our hardworking officers and can push for the strongest attainable punishment.

‘We have now referred the incident to the police and it could be inappropriate to remark additional at the moment.’

The incident is being investigated by counter-terrorism officers and no arrests have been made, the Met Police stated.

A spokesman stated: ‘Attributable to sure circumstances regarding this incident, it was deemed applicable for the investigation to be carried out by officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

‘Nevertheless, we should stress that at this early stage of the investigation we’re protecting an open thoughts almost about any motives and inquiries to determine the complete circumstances of the incident are ongoing.’