Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K

The encounter was carried out in Churswoo village of Awantipora. (ANI)

Srinagar:

A terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with safety forces in Awantipora space of south Kashmir, police stated.

The safety forces launched a cordon and search operation in Churswoo village of Awantipora within the early hours of Tuesday following a details about the presence of the militant there, they stated.

The terrorist has been recognized as Shahid, a resident of Bijbehara space of Anantnag district, the police stated.

He was requested to give up by the safety forces however he selected to interact them in a gunbattle, they stated, including that the extremely was killed after a quick change of fireplace.