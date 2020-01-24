Terrorist Killed In J&K A Pakistani, Was Jaish’s “Most Wanted” In India

Abu Saifullah was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district. (Representational picture)

Srinagar:

The terrorist, who was killed in a gunfight with safety forces in Pulwama district on Wednesday, was recognized as a Pakistani nationwide affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, a senior police officer mentioned on Friday, including the terrorist operated in south Kashmir below code names “Abu Saifullah” and “Abu Qasim”.

The officer mentioned the terrorist was needed in reference to the kidnapping and killing of two civilians and threatening particular law enforcement officials (SPOs) and non-local labourers to depart the Valley.

A detailed affiliate of JeM self-styled chief commander Qari Yasir of Pakistan, who was killed in an encounter with safety forces in Kupwara district in July 2013, Abu Saifullah was trapped alongside along with his native affiliate throughout a search and cordon operation at Zaintrag village within the Awantipora space of Pulwama on Tuesday morning, he mentioned.

The operation, which was launched on a selected data, became a gunfight when the hiding terrorists opened fireplace on the joint search events of police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 185 Battalion of the CRPF, the officer mentioned.

The heavy firing by the terrorists resulted in grievous bullet accidents to Sepoy Rahul Ranswal of the Rashtriya Rifles and SPO Shahbaz Ahmad of native police, who had been evacuated to the Military”s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar however each succumbed to accidents there, he mentioned.

Through the strategy of evacuation of the injured jawans, the terrorists fled the cordon space, the officer mentioned, including they had been tracked down within the forest space of Nagander village, which is about one Kilometer away from the encounter website of Zantrag, subsequent day leading to a recent encounter. The “most wanted” terrorist, Abu Saifullah, was killed there.

Nevertheless, his different affiliate managed to flee and a hunt is on to neutralise him, the officer mentioned.

“Abu Saifullah has been active in Tral and the Khrew area of Awantipora for more than one-and-a-half years and was a close associate of slain JeM chief Qari Yasir. He was involved in the abduction and killing of two civilians – Abdul Qadeer Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad Kohli – and injuring a shopkeeper, Naseer Ahmad Ganie, last year,” he mentioned.

Saifullah was additionally needed in a case associated to pasting of posters whereby the SPOs had been threatened to depart their jobs and non-local labourers had been requested to depart the valley, the officer mentioned.