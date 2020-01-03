‘Terrorist’ knifeman wearing an explosive vest is shot dead in Paris after stabbing four people  

By Peter Allen In Paris for MailOnline

Revealed: 09:15 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 09:27 EST, three January 2020

An alleged terrorist who was sporting an explosive vest has been shot useless by French police after stabbing 4 folks close to a Paris park, leaving one in intensive care.

The massacre passed off within the suburb on Villejuif, some seven miles from the centre of the capital, shortly after 2pm on Friday.

A police union supply mentioned: ‘4 folks have been attacked by a person within the Hautes-Bruyères park, close to a grocery store.

‘The attacker was armed with a knife and was lashing out at anybody he may. There have been claims he was carrying explosives.

‘Armed police arrived inside minutes and have been capable of neutralise the attacker with gunfire. One of many folks wounded was rushed to hospital and is in intensive care.’

The massacre passed off within the suburb on Villejuif, some seven miles from the centre of the capital, shortly after 2pm on Friday (pictured: emergency companies on the scene this afternoon)

4 folks have been stabbed within the vicious assault within the Parisian suburbs, one stays in intensive care