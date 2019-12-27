Terrorist told terrorist in question paper of Jivaji University of Madhya Pradesh

A few of the freedom fighters in a query paper of the Arts Masters Examination of Jiwaji College, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh College students and the opposition BJP protested over using the time period 'revolutionary terrorist'. On Wednesday, within the examination of the third semester of the Masters course in Political Science, the query was requested within the paper 'Political Philosophy-Three, Political Considered Fashionable India,' Describe the actions of revolutionary terrorists. What’s the distinction between extremists and revolutionary terrorists? ”

All India Democratic College students' Group (AIDSO), a corporation of scholars, demonstrated within the college, objecting to the writing of the phrase revolutionary terrorist within the query paper and stated that revolutionaries are our beliefs however calling them terrorists is incorrect.

That is embarrassing in addition to painful! Due to whose sacrifice we’re in a position to breathe within the open air, how can anybody name them terrorists? My demand to the Madhya Pradesh authorities is to instantly take strict motion in opposition to such irresponsible individuals. #MP_Manage_World https://t.co/Wcs8WuhRWb – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 27, 2019

Taking the memorandum from the scholars, Rajiv Mishra, the deputy registrar of the college, stated that the professor who produced the query paper can be requested for clarification on this regard and the examination committee would take a call on this after the reply of the involved professor.

AIDSO District President Mithali Shukla questioned whether or not the revolutionaries had been terrorists. He stated, “The revolutionaries are our ideals and they have played a major role in bringing freedom to the country. It is wrong to call him a terrorist. This will send a wrong message to the youth. ”

College students demand that motion be taken in opposition to the professor who created the query paper. If this isn’t accomplished then the scholars will agitate.