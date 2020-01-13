News

Terrorists open fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

January 13, 2020
Your entire space has been cordoned off and extra forces have been referred to as in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Terrorists hurl grenade close to bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, 6 critically injured







Terrorists on Monday, January 13, opened hearth on the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF) workforce in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

No damage or lack of life has been reported.Twitter

Your entire space has been cordoned off and search operations by safety forces have been launched. In the meantime, extra forces have been referred to as in.

Nevertheless, no damage or lack of life has been reported. by safety forces.

Two days again, the safety forces in Kashmir caught a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, who was embellished with President’s medal. Singh was caught with prime Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu and his confederate Asif in Wanpho space of Kulgam district.

(With company inputs)

