Tesco charity Christmas cards are ‘packed by Chinese prison SLAVES’

22 December 2019

A six-year-old schoolgirl has discovered a determined plea from inmates of a Chinese language jail scrawled inside a card in a £1.50 pack of Tesco Christmas card.

The message, which says it’s from overseas prisoners in Shanghai’s Qingpu jail, says they have been pressured to work ‘in opposition to our will’ and urgently requires assist from human rights organisations.

The cry for assist throws a highlight on the plight of hundreds in Chinese language prisons, in addition to the availability chain behind Tesco’s card choice that raises £300,000 for the British Coronary heart Basis, Most cancers Analysis UK and Diabetes UK.

A six-year-old schoolgirl discovered a determined plea from inmates at Chinese language Qingpu jail, Shanghai, inside a Tesco charity Christmas card exhibiting a kitten in a santa hat, backside left

The inmates had written this cry for assist in the cardboard, which was addressed to former inmate Peter Humphrey

The heartbreaking plea was discovered by Florence Widdicombe from Tooting, south London, when she opened the cardboard that includes a kitten in a Santa hat.

‘We’re overseas prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu jail China,’ the message reads in block capitals, stories the Sunday Instances.

‘Compelled to work in opposition to our will. Please assist us and notify human rights organisations’.

The notice was addressed to former inmate Peter Humphrey, who was held within the jail for 2 years when he upset authorities whereas working in Shanghai as a company fraud investigator.

‘My actions upset the Chinese language authorities,’ he wrote, ‘which jailed each me and my American spouse, Yu Yingzeng, on bogus costs that have been by no means heard in courtroom’.

The charity playing cards increase £300,000 for the British Coronary heart Basis, Diabetes UK and Most cancers Analysis UK

It allegedly got here from Shanghai’s Qingpu jail, the place a authorities web site says inmates are pressured to undertake duties together with labour work and so-called schooling reforms. This picture from the prisomn exhibits inmates attending a Chinese language lesson in December 2006

A former inmate advised Mr Humphrey, after they obtained in touch, that inmates have been pressured to package deal Tesco Christmas playing cards, and likewise Tesco reward tags, for at the very least two years.

‘The overseas prisoners simply package deal the playing cards. They decide totally different designs, put them into packing containers, seal them and pack them into delivery containers.’

Mr Humphrey added that his contact with prisoners there had been misplaced after censorship had elevated.

Tesco mentioned in a press release it was ‘shocked’ by the message and mentioned that manufacturing on the manufacturing facility had been suspended pending an investigation by an skilled ‘in-country staff’.

‘We don’t permit using jail labour in our provide chain,’ they mentioned.

Mr Peter Humphrey was held within the jail for 9 months whereas he was detained in China for 2 years. Pictured above is an inmate on the jail in December 2006

A former inmate pictured makinga sailboat mannequin for Christmas on the Qingpu jail in December 2006. A former inmate has alleged that they’ve been making playing cards and reward tags for Tesco for 2 years on the jail

It added that there was a ‘complete auditing system’ in place to make sure no playing cards are packaged by slaves, and that the manufacturing facility itself was checked solely final month.

The jail, open since 1994, is staffed with greater than 500 cops and contains primarily inmates which have been given fastened time period sentences of at the very least seven years, in line with a Chinese language authorities web site.

Prisoners have duties together with labour work, so-called schooling reforms, jail administration and security measures.

The jail additionally goals to ‘rectify unhealthy habits’ and ‘cultivating consciousness in legal guidelines and rules’.

MailOnline has contacted the British Coronary heart Basis, Most cancers Analysis UK and Diabetes UK for remark.