Tessa Blanchard Actively Trying To Dig Up Dirt On Her Accusers

Tessa Blanchard tweeted somebody out about ladies supporting ladies on the day earlier than she gained the Influence World Title. This was met with a slew of allegations coming her means.

Sienna was the primary to fireside again at Tessa. She informed a narrative about how Blanchard known as La Rosa Negra the N-Phrase earlier than spitting in her face. This was later confirmed by Rosa that it did happen throughout a 2017 tour in Japan.

Now Sienna, who used to work as Allysin Kay in Influence Wrestling, revealed that she was alerted that Tessa Blanchard is attempting to get even together with her. Apparently, the Influence World Champion has been spending a while attempting to dig up dust on Sienna.

I stated what I needed to say so I’d love to maneuver on, however I simply bought a number of msgs about @Tess_Blanchard attempting to unfold lies. Sadly for you, I’ve constructed my 11-yr fame on being respectful. As an alternative of proudly owning as much as your errors, you lie, scheme & show you haven’t modified

She included two screenshots from conversations which you’ll see under. Sienna adopted this up by explaining but once more why no one got here ahead about Tessa Blanchard’s conduct earlier than. La Rosa Negra acknowledged that she didn’t wish to be blackballed and it looks like that might occur if Blanchard will get her means.

That is one purpose individuals don’t communicate up. It’s additionally one of many causes I felt I wanted to be the one to take action. I’ve a thick pores and skin, there’s no dust on me, I’ve a big platform & amt of colleagues who vouch for me. I’ll gladly take up this frontline of idiocy to defend my pal

The drama in Tessa Blanchard’s life appears to proceed. We are going to preserve an in depth eye on any future developments proper right here at Ringside Information.

