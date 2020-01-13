Tessa Blanchard Addresses Allegations After Impact World Title Win

Tessa Blanchard gained the Affect World Title at Arduous To Kill. She determined to not converse to the press following the occasion, however she did handle the group following her massive win.

After her win over Sami Callihan, the Arduous To Kill pay-per-view reduce off at two minutes earlier than the highest of the hour. Blanchard caught round within the ring and grabbed a microphone to handle the stay crowd.

“Over the past eight months this has been my life, Sami and oVe has been the thorn in my side, and tonight, we did it. Nobody, nobody in this life is perfect. We’re all human. And it doesn’t matter what you say about me it doesn’t matter what you call me. I have one of the strongest minds that I’ve ever known. So, whenever you come for me, you come for all of these people. I am now the standard bearer of Impact Wrestling. And man or woman, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world and I am now your World Champion!”



Blanchard was pulled from one indie occasion following these allegations. Tessa’s feedback that everybody is human and make errors is true. Hopefully, she is going to be capable to proceed in the correct route to make up for a few of these tales we’ve been listening to for the previous day.

Due to Wrestling Inc for the quote