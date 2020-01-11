Tessa Blanchard Avoids Media After Racist Accusations Surface

Tessa Blanchard tweeted immediately saying that ladies ought to assist one another. This was adopted up by accusations surfacing of her bullying and one story about her spitting in a fellow wrestler’s face earlier than calling her the N-Phrase. Tessa Blanchard doesn’t wish to speak about these items.

Blanchard has an enormous match tomorrow night time at Impression Wrestling’s Arduous To Kill pay-per-view. She is going to face Sami Callihan for the Impression World Title, however Tessa was exhausting to seek out immediately.

The #1 contender for the Impression Wrestling World Title didn’t seem for the media throughout Impression Wrestling’s press junket immediately. Loads of Impression Wrestling stars had been there and able to communicate to the media, however Blanchard was not accessible.

Tessa Blanchard has flat-out denied these accusations towards her.

Nothing has modified concerning the Arduous To Kill card. Blanchard remains to be slated to be in an enormous title match. She didn’t wish to discuss to anybody immediately, for apparent causes.