Tessa Blanchard Controversy Cast Initial Doubt About Impact World Title Win

Tessa Blanchard received the Influence World Title at Exhausting To Kill. This massive win came about on day after a number of wrestlers got here ahead with tales about Tessa Blanchard’s backstage habits.

WWE didn’t signal her for a purpose. Influence Wrestling knew about these tales of her bullying, however they saved pushing Blanchard due to her pure expertise within the ring. There have been some within the firm who apparently weren’t too certain that they might comply with via with Blanchard’s title win after these tales got here out.

Fightful Choose experiences that “some in the company didn’t seem confident” that Influence Wrestling was nonetheless going to place their high title on Tessa Blanchard. It’s also mentioned that Blanchard was set to talk with Influence Wrestling concerning the scenario.

There have been some within the firm final night time that didn’t appear assured Tessa Blanchard would get the title after this weekend’s controversy, however she was set to speak with them concerning the scenario at this time.

It was additionally reported that there have been these backstage “disheartened” by the Tessa Blanchard information about her habits. Others additionally commented on the “lack of responsibility she took to get ahead of it.”

Any doubt about placing the title on Tessa Blanchard apparently went away. She received the Influence World Title from Sami Callihan in an enormous second for her profession. She additionally seemingly addressed these allegations following her title win with a speech to the stay crowd.