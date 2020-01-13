Tessa Blanchard & La Rosa Negra Resolve Issues Surrounding Racist Allegations

Tessa Blanchard simply despatched out a tweet about ladies supporting one another. She stated that girls ought to assist different ladies, however that resulted in a storm coming her manner.

One of many greatest tales that got here out of this case was from Sienna. She stated Blanchard spit in La Rosa Negra’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase. This was later confirmed by Rosa as reality and it happened whereas on a 2017 journey in Japan.

Bodyslam.web studies that Blanchard and Rosa have resolved their points. We’re unsure what happened, however the two sides have reportedly buried the hatchet.

An in depth pal of each Tessa and La Rosa Negra knowledgeable Bodyslam.Web that the problem between the 2 people have been resolved. The shut pal acknowledged the next: “The issue regarding La Rosa and Tessa has been resolved. They both apologized to one another for what happened between them.”

Tessa Blanchard gained the Affect World Title at Arduous To Kill. Earlier than the pay-per-view there was some doubt that Affect Wrestling would comply with by means of with their reserving plans.