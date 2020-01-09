Tessa Blanchard On How Intergender Wrestling Makes Her Different

Tessa Blanchard has what could possibly be the largest match of her profession developing at Laborious To Kill on January 12th. She can have an opportunity to win the Impression World Title, however she must beat Sami Callihan to do it.

The topic of intergender wrestling is a controversial one. Some firms gained’t contact the taboo matter, however Impression Wrestling embraces it. Whereas talking to Busted Open Radio, Tessa Blanchard mentioned how intergender wrestling permits her to be totally different from everybody else.

“I think it’s really cool that women are given such a platform right now, and in different companies, you’re seeing the first this and the first that, and the first this and the first that, and I think it’s so great, it’s so great for the evolution of women’s wrestling and women’s athletes all together. And one thing that stood out to me about all that was, at first I let it bother me a little bit, it would kind of give me an itch that, oh man, I want to be part of the first this and the first that and this to happen, but I want to be different. I want to make an impact on the business in a way that is different than anybody else has, and I feel like Impact is giving us the platform to do that through intergender wrestling which is really cool to me.”

This time subsequent week followers could possibly be speaking about how Tessa Blanchard was capable of defeat Sami Callihan at Laborious To Kill. When you ask Callihan, he can have a unique story to inform.

This could possibly be a brutal match, however it’s nothing Tessa Blanchard hasn’t handled already as she scratched and clawed to get her strategy to the highest of Impression Wrestling.

