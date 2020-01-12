Tessa Blanchard Pulled From Indie Event After Scandal

Tessa Blanchard had fairly a scandal seem on-line surrounding her title. Now it’s costing her work.

It seems that Blanchard remains to be competing for the Affect World Title tonight at Onerous To Kill. The opening video for the occasion appeared to additional their story.

Now Heavy Metallic Wrestling has introduced that they’ve eliminated Tessa Blanchard from their upcoming occasion on January 24th. They launched the next assertion about their resolution.

Tessa Blanchard has been faraway from our scheduled occasion on January 24th, 2020. We take these allegations levied towards her very significantly. An up to date card shall be launched shortly.

Tessa Blanchard didn’t converse to the media as deliberate in the course of the Onerous To Kill press junket. This controversy might comply with her for some time, however proper now this appears to be the one reserving she’s shedding as a result of scandal.