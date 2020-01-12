Tessa Blanchard Receives Spotlight In Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’ Opening Video

Tessa Blanchard unintentionally began a storm sooner or later previous to the largest match of her profession. She is ready to face Sami Callihan for the Influence World Title at Onerous To Kill on January 12th.

Tales about Tessa Blanchard bullying backstage haven’t stopped coming in. New reviews say that she might need even taken a few of that aggression out within the ring.

Influence Wrestling has revealed their opening video bundle for the Onerous To Kill pay-per-view. Tessa Blanchard’s chase of the Influence World Title is closely featured within the video.

It’s not a shock that Influence Wrestling is carrying by with their plans for the occasion. They hyped this match for a very long time after which a day earlier than the PPV this scandal erupted. It will likely be fascinating to listen to Blanchard’s response and see how they ebook the principle occasion match.