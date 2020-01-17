Tessa Blanchard Releases Public Statement Denying Use Of N-Word

Tessa Blanchard was accused of spitting in La Rosa Negra’s face earlier than calling her the N-Phrase. This was confirmed by Rosa and he or she has spoken at size in regards to the occasion that allegedly came about whereas in Japan in 2017.

Blanchard is now talking out about this allegation. She is standing by her denial that she ever used that racial slur. The Influence World Champion then went on to debate how terrible racism is earlier than reiterating that she didn’t use that phrase.

During the last week I’ve been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur. To learn this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I completely didn’t use that phrase. That phrase shouldn’t be in my vocabulary. That phrase shouldn’t be in my coronary heart. Racism shouldn’t be in my coronary heart. But I do know many individuals need to cope with racism in a means I’ll by no means need to. Racism is an terrible a part of American historical past, and it’s equally terrible that it’s nonetheless a part of our society in the present day. Whereas I didn’t do what was claimed, I stand prepared to make use of my platform to assist the battle in opposition to racism nevertheless I can.

We should see what’s subsequent on this state of affairs. Tessa Blanchard is sticking along with her story that this occasion didn’t happen. She didn’t tackle any of the opposite allegations from wrestlers who’ve come ahead regarding her historical past of backstage bullying.