Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Bullied Coworkers During Matches

Tessa Blanchard just lately got here beneath fireplace in a giant method. She has a giant Impression World Title match at Arduous To Kill, however sooner or later previous to her huge title shot a social media storm began.

Accounts of Tessa Blanchard’s bullying stuffed the Web Wrestling Group. This was in response to her sending out a tweet telling females to assist different females in professional wrestling.

The heaviest allegation made was by Sienna who mentioned that Blanchard spit in La Black Rose’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase. Black Rose later confirmed this story saying it happened in 2017 whereas in Japan.

Fightful Choose added to their report saying that they’ve heard tales that Blanchard may take her aggression out within the ring. These cases appear to be sparked by circumstances of not cooperating throughout matches.

We’ve heard cases of conditions within the ring getting bodily as a consequence of an absence of cooperation, amongst different issues.

Tessa Blanchard has flat-out denied the accusations leveled towards her.

Tales about Tessa Blanchard belittling and bullying her coworkers won’t cease any time quickly. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how Impression Wrestling handles this case as Blanchard is ready to succeed in the conclusion of a really lengthy title chase at Arduous To Kill.