Tessa Blanchard Responds To Accusations Of Bullying

Tessa Blanchard despatched out a tweet on Saturday morning begging fellow feminine wrestlers to assist one another. This was adopted by Sienna reminding Blanchard of a time she spit in a lady’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase. Chelsea Inexperienced and Priscilla Kelly additionally replied and accounted for Blanchard’s bullying.

Now Blanchard is talking out to handle Inexperienced’s accusations. Blanchard says she’s “never been anything but kind” to Chelsea Inexperienced. She then talked about all the imply ladies that she’s handled since beginning the professional wrestling enterprise.

After admitting to creating “silly decisions,” Blanchard mentioned that she sees “ZERO merit” in Inexperienced’s remark.

I’ve by no means been something however type to u. I’ve handled imply ladies since I began..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made foolish choices…Such is life. u have ZERO benefit in your feedback..As a substitute placing me down right here for a bit clout…you’ve received my #!

Chelsea Inexperienced apparently has Tessa Blanchard’s cellphone quantity. Let’s see if she offers Tessa a name. We’ll proceed to watch this example proper right here at Ringside Information.