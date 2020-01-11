Tessa Blanchard Seemingly Responds To Accusations Of Using N-Word

Tessa Blanchard just lately got here underneath fireplace with accusations of her bullying and utilizing the N-Phrase. She denied Chelsea Inexperienced’s accusations of bullying her, however she didn’t tackle the account of spitting in a girl’s face and calling her a racial slur.

Blanchard tweeted out a quite simple assertion that seemingly addressed the accusation that she used the N-Phrase after spitting in a girl’s face as Sienna claimed. She referred to as the accusation “ridiculous” and saved the assertion very temporary.

not true. That’s my assertion and probably the most consideration I’ll give it due to how really ridiculous it’s.

Tessa Blanchard’s identify trended on Twitter in the US after these accusations broke out. We are able to solely assume that Impression Wrestling administration wasn’t thrilled after they noticed why.

Blanchard is denying these accusations and hopefully, she’s going to have the ability to deal with her huge Impression World Title shot in opposition to Sami Callihan at Arduous To Kill on January 12th.